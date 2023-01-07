A Burntwood construction firm is celebrating after completing a £15million deal to build a new care development in Shropshire.

Keon Homes, which saw turnover rise by 33% to £25million last year, has purchased land in Newport to build the extra care scheme Newport.

The development is expected to open in 2025.

Matt Beckley, head of development at Keon Homes, said:

“This is a massive milestone for the business and the first time we will be constructing an extra care scheme. “We have spent the last year getting to know The Wrekin Housing Group and what it looks for in its developments. This gave us the insight to identify this opportunity with Bloor Homes and we quickly tied up the deal to purchase the 1.5acres of land with view to building the 70-strong mix of apartments and shared living spaces.” Matt Beckley, Keon Homes

Keon Homes was formed by Richard Williams, Warren Bolton and Noel Sweeney in 2019 after they spotted an opportunity in the market for a developer who could provide affordable housing and care schemes.

The Burntwood-based company, which alongside Cameron Homes, Galliers Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering is part of The Tara Group, has enjoyed rapid growth over the last two years.

Keon Homes works across the Black Country, Birmingham, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and parts of the East Midlands, specialising in a land-led model that will find, secure and purchase sites suitable for low-cost housing and ‘Extra Care’ schemes.

Euan Grant, managing director of sister business Chasetown Civil Engineering, said: