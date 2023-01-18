A Lichfield retailer says more than 7,000 toys donated by shoppers were distributed to children in need over Christmas.

The Central Co-op Christmas Toy Appeal worked with organisations such as Play Action International and The Salvation Army to distribute the items.

Ashton Josephs, marketing and communications manager at Play Action International, said:

“Tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have sought refuge in the UK, after fleeing conflict. Many of these displaced children were waking up to Christmas Day in an unfamiliar place, without their homes, and families around them as they once were. “Toys generously donated through the Central Co-op Toy Appeal will provide a much-needed chance for these children to enjoy their childhood and these amazing toys that can help them to play, develop and begin to heal from the unimaginable trauma they have experienced. “Play Action International is immensely grateful for these kind gifts that will bring a little joy to many this Christmas – thank you.” Ashton Josephs, Play Action International

The Christmas Toy Appeal took place across all Central Co-op stores with an additional special visit from a festive truck to collect donations.