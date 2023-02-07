An illegal alcohol factory near Lichfield capable of producing up to 150 bottles of fake vodka every hour has been shut down.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers found hundreds of bottles of counterfeit Krackoff and tanks that could hold 7,000 litres of liquid during a raid on 1st February.

It is estimated that the illegal production equipment meant the facility was capable of evading £2.5million of excise duty every year.

No exact location for the factory has been disclosed, with HMRC only confirming it was at commercial premises “near Lichfield”.

Judith Rockett, assistant director of the HMRC fraud investigation service, said:

“The sale of illegal alcohol will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies. “Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clamp down on the illicit alcohol market which costs the UK around £1billion per year. “This is theft from the taxpayer. “This crime hurts legitimate businesses and the people that buy the often-dangerous products.” Judith Rockett, HMRC

Among the items seized include:

241 full five litre containers of ethanol

423 full 70cl bottles of Krackoff triple distilled vodka

9,030 empty 70cl bottles

112 boxes of bottle tops

nine intermediate 1,000 litre bulk containers, three of which contained ethanol

1,284 empty five litre containers of ethanol

Investigations are continuing and no arrests have been made.

