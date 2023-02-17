A councillor says he is “delighted” to see a derelict pub in Lichfield finally make way for new homes.
Keon Homes has completed work on The Windmill Rise scheme, which features 12 three bedroom properties.
Work to demolish the former pub at the junction of Wheel Lane and Grange Lane had previously been delayed due to a legal issue.
Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead ward, said he was pleased to see an end to the saga.
“I am delighted to now see that the development of 12 three-bedroomed homes is complete and a number of new occupiers have already moved in.
“The old derelict pub had been an eyesore for too long so this new development is transformational for the local area and really good news for residents.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council