A councillor says he is “delighted” to see a derelict pub in Lichfield finally make way for new homes.

Keon Homes has completed work on The Windmill Rise scheme, which features 12 three bedroom properties.

Work to demolish the former pub at the junction of Wheel Lane and Grange Lane had previously been delayed due to a legal issue.

Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for Chadsmead ward, said he was pleased to see an end to the saga.