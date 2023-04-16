A worldwide nursery business will go full circle when it opens a new facility in Lichfield.

Busy Bees, which was founded in the city 40 years ago, will open a new flagship facility on Birmingham Road on 26th April.

The date marks the official anniversary of company and will see the unveiling of a site which the company says will be “a blueprint” for all future nurseries.

The building has been designed to include environmentally-friendly features such as solar panels and living walls.

Once opened, it will accommodate 110 children and create 40 new jobs.

The new Busy Bees nursery in Lichfield

Busy Bees founder Marg Randles said:

“We are delighted to be opening this stunning, brand-new Busy Bees nursery, once again providing the care and educational opportunities we wanted for our own children in Lichfield. “This is a truly special moment for me as my children were some of the first to become part of the Busy Bees family. “Even though we are now one of the world’s largest childcare providers, our values have remained the same, to provide children with the best start in life, which will be our priority in this beautiful, purpose-built nursery. “Our team has worked hard to create a nurturing and supportive environment for generations to come. “We are so excited to welcome people from Lichfield and the surrounding areas to be part of the Busy Bees family.” Marg Randles

From its early beginnings in the city, Busy Bees has become a worldwide brand which now cares for around 40,000 children in more than 390 centres across the UK and Ireland, and almost 100,000 children globally across 10 countries.

The new Lichfield nursery features bright and spacious rooms and includes creative play areas, large outdoor spaces, a living nature wall and bespoke furniture.

For more information or to book a tour visit www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/lichfield.