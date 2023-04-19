The work of a nursery business founded in Lichfield 40 years ago has been praised during a parliamentary debate.

Busy Bees is marking the anniversary milestone by opening a new site in the city.

The success of the company – which now operates nurseries around the world – was raised in a early years education debate in the House of Commons this week.

Lichfield MP Michal Fabricant asked Claire Coutinho, Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing:

“Would my Hon. Friend pay tribute to the work done by the private sector and in particular to Busy Bees, which was founded in Lichfield 40 years ago this year, and operates over 400 nurseries in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe and the United States – and wish them well for the next 40 years?” Michael Fabricant

The Minister replied: