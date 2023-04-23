A Conservative candidate says he will work tirelessly for local residents if he wins a seat on Lichfield District Council.

The Tories have confirmed that Paul Jones will join Elaine Hutchings as their representatives in the Chadsmead ward for the vote on 4th May.

The military veteran, who completed a tour of Northern Ireland before spending two years as a special constable with West Midlands Police, works as a financial advisor in Lichfield.

He is also the current president of St Chad Rotary Club.

Described by the Conservatives as a “strong advocate for Brexit”, Paul said he was committed to improving the lives of local residents.

“I am honoured to be chosen as the Conservative candidate for Chadsmead ward. “I am passionate about making a positive impact in our community and am committed to listening to the needs of the people. “If elected, I will work tirelessly to represent their interests and make Chadsmead

ward a better place to live, work, and raise a family.” Paul Jones

The current Deputy Mayor of Lichfield will only stand for election to the district council after an “administrative error” saw him unable to seek re-election to Lichfield City Council.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at the district council, said:

“We are thrilled to have Paul as our candidate – his experience in public service and his commitment to helping others will stand him in good stead to be a councillor for Chadsmead ward.” Cllr Doug Pullen