Thousands of children around the world will deliver a “sing and sign” chorus of happy birthday to mark the 40th anniversary of a nursery business founded in Lichfield.

Busy Bees was founded in 1983 and now cares for 70,000 children across ten countries.

To mark the 40 years milestone moment, a mass co-ordinated sing and Makaton sign of Happy Birthday is planned at the company’s sites across the globe today (26th April).

Marg Randles, co-founder of Busy Bees, said:

“I can’t believe that it was 40 years ago that we started our first centre in Lichfield. It seems like yesterday. “When we opened that first nursery, we set out to make the children the centre of everything we do. Even though we are now one of the world’s largest childcare providers, our values have remained the same, to provide children with the best start in life. “We are delighted to be returning to Lichfield, opening a stunning, brand-new Busy Bees providing the care and educational opportunities we wanted for our own children when the first centre opened here. “This is a truly special moment for me as my children were some of the first to become part of the Busy Bees family, and one made all the more exciting with children across the globe joining in to celebrate being one big community.” Marg Randles

To mark the milestone Busy Bees has released a short film looking back at its heritage and considering the future.

The company’s newest nursery in Lichfield will care for 110 children and create 40 new jobs.

