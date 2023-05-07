The Labour group at Lichfield District Council have unveiled their new leadership team.

The party – who won 17 seats in the local election – met yesterday (6th May) to decide on a replacement for Cllr Steve Norman, who confirmed he would not be seeking to retain the leadership for the coming term.

The role will instead be taken by his wife, Cllr Sue Woodward, who had previously held the leadership post prior to Cllr Norman.

Cllr Dave Robertson has also been confirmed as deputy leader of the group.

Cllr Woodward said:

“I am thrilled by our results locally and honoured to have been chosen to lead for Labour and residents across the area at Lichfield District Council. “We must see an end to the Conservative complacency of the past 24 years and I hope they will now realise that they must listen to residents and focus on people’s priorities not just their own. “Labour is now in a much stronger position to hold them to account and that is exactly what we will be doing.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Lichfield District Council is under no overall control after the Conservatives fell one short of the 24 required to retain full control as Labour and the Lib Dems gained seats.

Cllr Robertson said:

“It’s been brilliant hitting the campaign trail with all of our Labour candidates and councillors over the last few months. “We are all really proud that so many people supported our plan for a fairer, greener district and that we are now in an even stronger position to make positive change for working people. “I feel really honoured to have been chosen as the deputy leader of our group by our colleagues and look forward to ensuring that the voices of hardworking people of Lichfield district get heard and our council gets on with delivering on their priorities.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Cllr Woodward also paid tribute to the outgoing Labour leadership team – Cllr Norman and his deputy Cllr Di Evans – following their decision to step down.