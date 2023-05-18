A councillor has thanked Lichfield residents for participating in a community clean-up event.
The North Lichfield event was organised by a range of groups including Lichfield Litter Legends, Bromford, Lichfield District Community Partnership, Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire Police.
Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, said it was great to see so much support for the event.
“I am delighted to have been involved with this initiative from its inception until the community day itself last Saturday.
“I would like to thank all involved and the day was a great success. You could tell that by the reaction and engagement of the community. The residents really appreciated the initiative and I now look forward to a repeat event so that we can build on the impact of this initial day.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
The event saw skips for residents to deposit unwanted items in, while volunteers also took part in a litter pick. There were even activities to keep younger participants entertained.
A spokesperson for Bromford said:
“Following concerns raised by the community around fly tipping and a general issue with litter, the Pride in Your Community Day was organised to encourage the community to clear out any items they were struggling to get rid of, at the same time as getting involved with some fun activities we arranged.
“It was lovely to see neighbours helping each other and joining in the fun on a lovely sunny Saturday.”Bromford spokesperson
It’s a shame that school kids are not taught like us in the old days ? I remember as a pupil at King Edward’s many years ago we were sent round the school areas picking up litter on a regular basis it taught us how NOT to drop litter if we had to clear it ? So let’s get the kids at school to keep their school premises litter free and not to have to rely on seniors then they might think twice about where they dispose their own litter and use the BINS ? SAD 😢