A councillor has thanked Lichfield residents for participating in a community clean-up event.

The North Lichfield event was organised by a range of groups including Lichfield Litter Legends, Bromford, Lichfield District Community Partnership, Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire Police.

Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, said it was great to see so much support for the event.

“I am delighted to have been involved with this initiative from its inception until the community day itself last Saturday. “I would like to thank all involved and the day was a great success. You could tell that by the reaction and engagement of the community. The residents really appreciated the initiative and I now look forward to a repeat event so that we can build on the impact of this initial day.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

The event saw skips for residents to deposit unwanted items in, while volunteers also took part in a litter pick. There were even activities to keep younger participants entertained.

A spokesperson for Bromford said: