Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Shenstone.

The black Ford Ranger Wildtrack on a 21 plate was taken from a driveway on Pinfold Hill between 9pm on Sunday (28th May) and 7.45am the following day.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the West Midlands Police area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 189 of 29th May.