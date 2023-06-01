Final preparations are underway for the 2023 Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

The event will feature an array of shows at venues across Lichfield and Burntwood between 4th and 11th June.

The 32nd edition of the festival sees the likes of the Climax Blues Band, Remi Harris, Fred T Baker and the Lichfield Jazz Big Band taking to the stage.

There will also be forays into latin and salsa sounds with Del Camino, while people can brush up on their steps in Lindy hop and swing dance workshops.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Similar to previous festivals, we’ve included a large element of the festival for free – and this includes an entire day at the BitterSuite pub where you can see four great bands, as well as youth jazz workshops and the annual jazz and blues service.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The full line-up of events can be seen on the Lichfield Arts website.