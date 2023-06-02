A local artist will be showcasing his work at an exhibition in Lichfield.

Peter Robertson’s pieces inspired by local landscapes will be on show at Foxglass Art Space in Curborough Countryside Centre on Watery Lane.

The artworks are based on sketches made before being transformed into “personal expressions” on canvas.

Peter said:

“I am really pleased to again be working with Foxglass of Curborough and to be able to invite people to see my work right here in Lichfield where I’ve lived for over 30 years. “We all know how much the local landscape and access to nature matters to local people and that’s what I try to capture in my art.” Peter Robertson

The Edges and Endings exhibition will take place tomorrow (3rd June) and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.