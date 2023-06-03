Generous shoppers in Lichfield are being asked to back a fundraising campaign to support medical research into food allergies.

Tesco is working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation which sees 10p from every Tesco own brand Free From product purchased until 11th June donated to the organisation.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign also aims to increase awareness about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse OBE, following the loss of their daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds not listed on the packaging.

Tanya said:

“We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fourth year running, helping us raise essential funds and better the lives of up to 3 million people in the UK living with food allergies.” Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE

Sue Couter, from Tesco, said: