A new schools programme being launched by the National Memorial Arboretum will explore the legacy of the Windrush generation.

The Alrewas centre for remembrance has teamed up with the Black Voices group for the free eight-week scheme.

Students will delve into the story of the role the Windrush generation played in rebuilding the country after the Second World War through music and song.

They are rehearsing a new original composition created for the project by Hollywood composer Ken Burton ahead of a performance at the arboretum on 6th August as part of the Carnival Windrush community celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush.

Carol Pemberton MBE, founder of Black Voices, said:

“Those who migrated to help rebuild the economy after World War Two have paved the way for today’s Black Britons. “I am one of ten children to parents of the Windrush generation. It is because of their journey that I have been able to travel every continent and perform before royalty and presidents as part of Black Voices. “I feel it is profoundly important to collaborate with the National Memorial Arboretum and introduce hundreds of school pupils from across the Midlands to the dreams, ambition, and resilience of the Windrush pioneers.” Carol Pemberton MBE

Black Voices are also involved in the Teaching Remembrance scheme – an interactive cross curricular event at the arboretum for over a thousand young people in Key Stage 2 in July, and will perform at the Summer Proms event on 4th and 5th August.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: