Saxophone star Chris Bowden will bring his quartet to the city for a Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival show.

The performance of familiar and original pieces will take place at the Cathedral Hotel on Wednesday (7th June).

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Chris Bowden chose to make jazz that was as contemporary and relevant as sampled, sequenced music. “In 1996, he released Time Capsule to immense critical acclaim and general appreciation. Space jazz with the rigour of a classicist, by turns forbidding and kitsch, a superb mood piece rather than just a succession of tunes, it established that Bowden was a huge talent in his own right.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

