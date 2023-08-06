Lichfield Cathedral leaders say a “new chapter” in preserving its legacy has begun.

The site has been inducted as the 12th member of the Cathedrals’ Workshop Fellowship (CWF).

It will see the establishment of a workshop facility on the grounds and see Lichfield train two new stonemasons thanks to funding from the Hamish Ogston Foundation.

Simon Warburton, executive director of Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“This alliance propels us into a promising era of collaboration and growth. “With the unwavering support of the Hamish Ogston Foundation and the guidance of the Cathedrals’ Workshop Fellowship, Lichfield Cathedral is poised to thrive as a centre of expertise in both heritage preservation and artisanal craftsmanship in Staffordshire.” Simon Warburton

The establishment of the new works department will allow it to spearhead internal restoration projects and enhance the quality and quantity of stonemasonry skills in the region.

Frances Cambrook, executive director of CWF, said: