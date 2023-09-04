Councillors will discuss whether to allocate funding to a Burntwood community group to create poppies for an Armistice display.

Burntwood Action Group and Chase Terrace Academy have applied for £350 from Burntwood Town Council for the initiative.

The money would be spent on materials to create poppies for the annual display in Princes Park.

A statement supporting the application said:

“The project aims to show a community spirit between a local school and community groups.”

A decision on the funding application will be made by the town council’s community and partnerships committee on Thursday (7th September).