Councillors will discuss whether to allocate funding to a Burntwood community group to create poppies for an Armistice display.
Burntwood Action Group and Chase Terrace Academy have applied for £350 from Burntwood Town Council for the initiative.
The money would be spent on materials to create poppies for the annual display in Princes Park.
A statement supporting the application said:
“The project aims to show a community spirit between a local school and community groups.”
A decision on the funding application will be made by the town council’s community and partnerships committee on Thursday (7th September).
Why wouldn’t this be approved?! Lest we forget.