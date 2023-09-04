The display in Burntwood
A previous display at Princes Park

Councillors will discuss whether to allocate funding to a Burntwood community group to create poppies for an Armistice display.

Burntwood Action Group and Chase Terrace Academy have applied for £350 from Burntwood Town Council for the initiative.

The money would be spent on materials to create poppies for the annual display in Princes Park.

A statement supporting the application said:

“The project aims to show a community spirit between a local school and community groups.”

A decision on the funding application will be made by the town council’s community and partnerships committee on Thursday (7th September).

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Who signed this off?!
2 hours ago

Why wouldn’t this be approved?! Lest we forget.

1
0