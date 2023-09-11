People in Lichfield and Burntwood will be given advice on how to learn more about their Tiny Forests at events later this month.

Environmental charity Earthwatch Europe is hosting the workshops with Severn Trent at the sites where small wooded areas have been created.

A spokesperson said:

“These free events will focus on how the local community can care for their local Tiny Forest and learn all about how to count butterflies and bugs and measure trees. “It is open to children and adults of all ages, and a wonderful opportunity to connect and learn more about nature.” Earthwatch Europe spokesperson

The sessions take place on 21st September at a range of locations in the district. For more details on specific locations and to register click here.