A local nursery business has been named as one of the most loved workplaces in the country.

Lichfield District-based Busy Bees, which operates sites across the globe, was ranked 28th in the list compiled by Newsweek after being recognised for efforts to support its employees.

The company’s chief people officer, Charlotte Hutchings, said:

“Busy Bees was established 40 years ago with a clear vision to give every child the best start in life. That dedication – shared by almost 25,000 colleagues worldwide, including 10,000 in the UK – runs through everything we do as a business, enabling our teams to feel part of something genuinely valuable, and supporting positive feelings of stability and security. “We are thrilled to be named as one of the UK’s most loved workplaces, which demonstrates how committed we are to empowering and rewarding the people who deliver the highest quality early years care and education for our children.” Charlotte Hutchings