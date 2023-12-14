A lifesaving piece of equipment has been donated to a local football club.

The defibrillator was handed over to Chasetown Football Club by Hartshorne Group as part of their Healthy Heart campaign.

The equipment will be installed at The Scholars Ground as part of the wider redevelopment and improvement of the club’s stadium.

Chasetown’s chairman Steve Jones said:

“I’d like to thank everybody at Hartshorne for helping to keep our home a safe place to visit. “It’s great to know that we have a heart defibrillator close by if ever a need should arise. “We recently celebrated our return to The Scholars Ground after months of anticipation, marked by the installation of a state-of-the-art 3G artificial pitch. The addition of the defibrillator further enhances the safety and security of both the football club and the local community.” Steve Jones

Andy Gray, truck sales executive at Hartshorn Group, said:

“We heard about the improvements being made at Chasetown, and I spoke to the club’s CEO Richard Lamb to offer our support. “The defibrillator will reassure all who visit the ground and surrounding beauty spots that their wellbeing is of paramount importance.” Andy Gray