Tributes have been paid to a long-serving Chasetown Football Club physio following his death.

Ted Highfield was involved with The Scholars Ground side for more than 40 years.

Honorary club president Mike Joiner said it had been a “pleasure and privilege” to have known him.

“Ted’s journey with club started some 41 years ago, arriving during the building of the clubhouse. With his help we managed to accommodate his wishes with the smallest of physio rooms. “He treated players for hours and hours, in this small space. He would spend his time talking to injured players, keeping up their spirits when playing again was a long time off. “Ted also looked after the players, where their kit was concerned, help with the choice of purchasing it, washing it and hanging it up in the dressing room, ready to wear at every match. “Ted had a way – his way – and I would very often suggest adjustments, but his way would win the day. But what a pleasure and a privilege to have had him as friend and colleague. “Thanks Ted, for everything you did, and for the help you have given the club along the way.” Mike Joiner

Former manager Charlie Blakemore also paid tribute following Ted’s death yesterday (4th March)

“It is a very sad day – I have known Ted for nearly 40 years as a player, manager and fan of Chasetown. “He was a unique character and spanned many generations of players at Chasetown and every generation loved him. “He has been part of our family at the club for decades and we will all miss him dearly. “RIP Ted – and thank you for the many special memories we shared together.” Charlie Blakemore

Current Chasetown captain Danny O’Callaghan said:

“Ted continued to come into the physio room to send his best wishes to the team and told us to ‘get into them’ from the off. “He loved Chasetown and will be truly missed around the club.” Danny O’Callaghan