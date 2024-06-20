An author will launch her new book at an event in Lichfield.

The Lamb Gang Save the Loch Ness monster by Safari Thomas will be in focus at a series of 45 minute talks on the hour from 11am to 2pm on 29th June.

The story, which is suitable for children aged between three and eight, follows six courageous lambs who tackle pollution to save Nessie.

A spokesperson said:

“The Lamb Gang is designed to be accessible to all readers, including those with dyslexia. “Safari Thomas’ passion for conservation shines through the narrative, encouraging young readers to join her eco-friendly journey by joining The Lamb Gang VIP Club for exclusive content, quizzes and more.” “The event in Lichfield will see the author and illustrator reveal how the dyslexia-friendly storybook with an environmental message was created.”