A LICHFIELD actor and writer has launched a campaign to help fund the production of his new film.

Toby-Alexander Smith, who starred as Gray Atkins in EastEnders, is working with director Chris Smith on Calm.

It tells the story of a first-time father who becomes overwhelmed by the disconnection he feels from his son.

Toby-Alexander said:

“As an actor, I’ve been involved in some incredible stories that have sparked some really important and in some cases, life-changing conversations. I don’t think you can underestimate the impact good storytelling can have on an audience. “When I became a dad for the first time myself, It didn’t take long before I noticed a shift in my mental health. It’s an emotionally demanding time and every emotion feels so much more heightened. That can be pretty hard to navigate, especially if you don’t talk about it. “I did some research to try and understand more about my journey into fatherhood and it became clear that while there is a community out there for men struggling with their mental health during the perinatal period, there simply isn’t enough support. “We often associate postnatal depression being linked to women but actually similar signs can show themselves in men. “This is something that isn’t really talked about nor is it something I have seen be explored on screen.” Toby-Alexander Smith

As well as writing the film, Toby-Alexander will also be starring in it alongside his wife, Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh.

They have also been working with relevant organisations to ensure the story is told as authentically as possible.

“We have a brilliant perinatal mental health charity called PANDAS on board who offer a brilliant support system for parents who may be struggling. “They told us they believe the film is going to be a very poignant and important film.” Toby-Alexander Smith

Having been educated at King Edward VI School, Toby-Alexander appeared in Lichfield Garrick Youth Theatre productions before landing West End roles in shows such as Mamma Mia and in TV shows such as EastEnders.

He said:

“If it wasn’t for my upbringing and theatrical experiences in Lichfield, I wouldn’t be where I am today in my career. “ Toby-Alexander Smith

Details of the Kickstarter fundraising campaign for Calm can be found here.