ARTWORK has been created to commemorate the first anniversary of the Knife Angel’s visit to Lichfield.

Students from South Staffordshire College’s Lichfield Campus were inspired by the anti-violence message of the statue which was stationed next to District Council House in Frog Lane throughout July 2023.

More than 1,000 schoolchildren visited the sculpture – made up of 100,000 knives – during the visit.

The artwork has gone on display in the foyer area of Lichfield’s Tesco Extra store, where one of four knife bins for depositing blades has been placed for the last year.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“The students’ artwork is a powerful reminder of the Knife Angel’s anti-violence message. “Knife crime continues to destroy lives and although Lichfield District is one of the safest in the region, we must not be complacent.”

Art and design Lecturer at South Staffordshire College, Helen Plester, said:

“The students on the art and design diploma course have really enjoyed taking on the challenge of using some newly-learned techniques in creating their personal responses to the symbolic Knife Angel and all it represents. “Thank you for the opportunity given by Lichfield District Council. The students have learned much about the topic and have a deeper understanding of the fight against knife crime, as well as creating significant art towards their work experience course requirement.”