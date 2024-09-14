DRIVERS in Burntwood are being warned of a woman issuing fake parking fines.

Police say they have received reports about the individual in a high-visibility coat posing as a Civil Enforcement Officer.

A spokesperson said she was issuing false fines.

“When looking at paying the parking ticket the victim is taken to an Apple wallet to make the payment online.

“The woman was spotted close to Highfield Primary School in Burntwood, but we suspect this is a new scam trend that may start happening more widely.

“Please be reminded that you will only receive a penalty charge notice at the scene by a Civil Enforcement Officer by being fixed to the vehicle or handed to the person appearing to be in charge of it.

“You will only receive it by post if enforcement is by camera or the officer was prevented from serving it at the scene.

“If in doubt always ask for identification and never give out banking or financial details without talking to the company or council and your bank directly through their official channels.”