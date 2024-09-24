GRAMMY Award winner Sting has been confirmed as a headliner for an outdoor gig series.

Sting will perform at Cannock Chase on 27th June 2025 as part of the Forest Live shows.

He will be joined by guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas for the concert.

A spokesperson said:

“Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the front man and songwriter in seminal group The Police, Sting has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career.”

Tickets for the outdoor show will go on sale from 9am on Friday (27th September) at forestlive.com.