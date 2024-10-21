A BUS company says changes to a service between Lichfield and Tamworth will make it “more regular and reliable”.

Arriva has confirmed that the X65 will run every 30 minutes during the day from Monday to Saturday from 26th October.

However, the route will no longer serve Boley Park and will instead operate directly along Tamworth Road and Upper St John Street.

Meanwhile, changes to the 765 will see a reduced number of journeys calling at Whittington.

A spokesperson said:

“Monday to Friday and on Saturdays there will be around two or three journeys less in each direction, with buses running approximately every one hour 20 minutes. “The route will be changed to provide a link with Boley Park, replacing the service currently provided on the x65. It will serve all bus stops along Ryknild Street and Roman Way. “The 8am from Tamworth to Lichfield and the 3.35pm from Lichfield to Tamworth on Mondays to Fridays will operate along Tamworth Road and Upper St John Street to maintain the link with King Edward VI School. “We will continue to offer an evening service from Monday to Saturday with the last bus leaving Tamworth at 9.30pm and Lichfield at 10.05pm.”

