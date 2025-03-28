A WOMAN has been sentenced to community service after admitting animal welfare offences.

Georgina Bodle had been prosecuted by Lichfield District Council after an investigation by the local authority.

The 32-year-old appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court yesterday (27th March), having pleaded guilty in January to five offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Council officials launched the probe after complaints that Bodle was advertising a dog boarding and whelping service.

She failed to cooperate with the environmental health officers, leading to them obtaining a warrant to force entry into her rented home in Portleys Lane in Drayton Bassett in March 2023.

Inside the three-bedroom semi-detached property, they found 32 dogs, including 12 puppies.

Some of the floors in the property were covered in faeces and urine, while dogs were found in small cages without room to move easily and with no access to water.

Bodle, who gave her current address as Barnbridge in Tamworth, was sentenced to a 12 month community order and ordered to pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling £2,234. She was also disqualified from dealing in animals for five years.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“This was a dreadful case where a significant number of dogs were found being kept in atrocious conditions in a small, rented property. “The environmental health officers entered Bodle’s property on her 30th birthday. Instead of finding her providing water for the dogs, clearing up the faeces and the urine, or exercising the dogs, Bodle was found having a birthday meal with a friend. “Some of the dogs were not owned by Bodle but were entrusted into her care by unsuspecting members of the public. Motivated by greed, she was caught neglecting the dogs and operating this as a business without a licence. “I hope this sends a message that our environmental health officers will take robust action against anyone neglecting animals in Lichfield district.” ”