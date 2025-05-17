CAMPAIGNERS are hosting a public meeting over plans which could see new homes built on land in Burntwood.

Developers have taken the first steps towards a possible scheme for up to 300 properties off Coulter Lane.

It would also include a plot for potential expansion of the nearby Fulfen Primary School.

A screening opinion application has been submitted to Lichfield District Council which will determine whether an environmental impact assessment would be needed for a fuller planning application in future.

But local campaigners have vowed to fight against any potential development on the land.

Vic Chamberlain, chair of Burntwood Action Group (BAG), said:

“Since the coverage on Lichfield Live and in The Lichfield and Buntwood Independent newspaper the public interest in this proposed housing development has been overwhelming. “BAG now have much more detailed information regarding the proposal and the disastrous effect in would impact on the area’s green belt and the local road and lane network. “We are now in a position to share the full extent of the proposed plans with Burntwood’s residents and to that end BAG are holding a public meeting.”

The meeting will be held at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 7.30pm on 22nd May.