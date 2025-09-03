COUNCIL chiefs have say a developer’s sponsorship of a local event will not have any bearing on planning decisions.

It comes after Bloor Homes was unveiled as a headline backer of the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

But the move was questioned by Burntwood Action Group and local councillors due to the developer’s controversial plans to build 300 new homes on land off Coulter Lane in Burntwood.

Cllr Andrew Clissett, Reform UK Staffordshire County Council representative for Burntwood North, said:

“I share residents concern that celebrating Bloor Homes as a sponsor sends the wrong message while communities are fighting to protect our green fields.”

Cllr Sue Woodward, Labour opposition group leader at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This late announcement of Bloor Homes’ sponsorship of the much-loved Lichfield Proms is, at best, completely insensitive. At worst, it just doesn’t pass the smell test. “In my view, this undermines the objectivity of planning committee members who’ll be damned if they do and damned if they don’t when asked to decide on a planning application. “Perception is everything here and if residents suspect a conflict of interest, it will be very difficult to counter this view. “This is no way to treat residents and it’s no way to treat our members who already have a difficult enough job.”

Hundreds of residents have attended public meetings over the plans for Coulter Lane.

But a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said any sponsorship of the free event on 6th September would have no impact on the planning process.

“Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park is one of our district’s biggest community events, bringing thousands of people together to enjoy live music in a unique setting. “Sponsorship helps us keep the event free and accessible – and all agreements are fully transparent. “We understand residents have strong views about planning and green belt issues. These are entirely separate processes, governed by strict rules, and not linked to event sponsorship. “Proms remains a celebration for the whole community, and we look forward to welcoming people on the night.”