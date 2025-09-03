LOCAL gardeners can get their hands on a new bulb collection and help raise money for charity.

Dobbies, in Shenstone, is hoping its new limited-edition collection will help raise £10,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK

The bulbs are £15 and include the Allium Purple Rain, Narcissus Bridal Crown, Tulip Blushing Apeldoorn and Tulip Purple Rain.

Each pack sold will see £5 donated to the charity, which has already seen the garden centre chain raise £30,000 through fundraising efforts since March.

Paul Glazier, head of corporate partnerships at Alzheimer’s Research UK said:

“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia, either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves or both. “At Alzheimer’s Research UK, we’re committed to finding a cure for dementia and Dobbies is helping us achieve this by raising vital funds for research. “This beautiful bulb collection is doing just that, with money from each pack being donated to our cause. “We’re incredibly grateful to Dobbies’ Shenstone store for standing with us and we want to say thank you to everyone who buys a pack. We hope the bulbs bring colour and joy to gardens.”

Dobbies’ senior plant buyer Claire Bishop said:

“Autumn is a great time to plant spring flowering bulbs that can be found in this limited-edition collection. Temperatures have cooled down, but the soil hasn’t started to freeze, which gives gardeners a nice window to allow the bulbs to root before winter arrives.”