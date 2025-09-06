THE Lichfield Garrick has launched a packed new season of shows.

The city theatre will host comedy, dance, theatre, music and more, as well as the return of its popular annual pantomime when Cinderalla comes to the stage.

Star names will be on the way too, with the likes of Peter Andre, Anton Du Beke, Susie Dent Maisie Adams and Ed Byrne all confirmed.

There will also be family favourites such as The Gruffalo’s Child, The Dinosaur That Pooped and The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

Daniel Buckroyd, the Garrick’s artistic director and chief executive, said:

“We want the Garrick to be a place where everybody feels welcome, so whether you’re a loyal member or it’s your first time visiting, we hope you’ll find something that appeals in our latest jam-packed season. “I’m particularly looking forward to seeing my director’s picks, with Reduced Shakespeare Company bringing their hilarious smash-hit The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) to Lichfield for the first time, Murder, She Didn’t Write putting our audiences centre stage for a live murder mystery, and acclaimed actor Rodreguez King-Dorset in thought-provoking solo drama I Am The Greatest in our Studio. “I’m also thrilled that the Garrick continues to showcase local talent and that once again we’ll be putting on one of the very best pantomimes in the country, with the magical and laugh-a-minute Cinderella set to captivate audiences this Christmas. “So, whatever kind of night out you enjoy, we look forward to welcoming you to your local theatre very soon.”

The new programme is available from the theatre in person or by visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.