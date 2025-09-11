ONE of the stars of the Lichfield Garrick’s pantomime says he’s delighted to be working alongside familiar faces this year.

Cinderella will bring the festive fun to the city stage from 21st November to 11th January.

Lichfield’s favourite panto dame Sam Rabone will be back as Aldianna for the run.

But there will be more than a few recognisable faces for the Garrick audience alongside him with Ben Thornton and Matt Daines are back too.

Sam said:

“I’m so happy I’ve got Ben back because we have such a laugh. “And my first ever sister from 2013, Matt Daines is also back, so it’s nice to be reunited with him.”

Matt, who will star as Lidleena, said:

“Sam and I worked together in 2013 for the first time and have stayed friends ever since, so it’s such a joy to be in Lichfield with him and be back together on staeg. “I’ve also worked with Ben before so it’s really exciting to relive that chemistry on stage.”

Clarice Julianda will be back too as she takes on the role of the fairy after playing a cow in last year’s panto.

She said:

“It’s very different – I don’t have my hooves this year and I don’t have my tail, but I’m very happy to switch these for some fairy wings and some heels.”

Also in the cast will be Joe Feeney as Dandini.

He said:

“What makes our Cinderella so brilliant is that it has a bit of everything for everyone – it’s got spectacular songs, incredible dancing, action packed adventure, hilarious set pieces, magical moments, cart loads of laughs and maybe a few bits of ad-libbing. “Watching a show knowing that the performers are having just as much fun as you are in the audience is a real joy. “What I love so much about performing at the Garrick is how fun and up for it the audience are. This year’s show is a cracker and I can’t wait to enjoy it with everyone this Christmas.”

Tickets for Cinderella can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.