THE Lichfield Players will return to the stage with a production of The Lion in Winter.

The production at the Lichfield Garrick from 1st to 4th October.

It will be directed by David Titley, who has his own memories of the show from playing the role of Prince Richard 30 years ago.

He said:

“The play is still full of turmoil, challenge and surprising moments of love and laughter.”

The cast for the 2025 production will include Stefan Dufaye as Prince Richard and Nigel Lowe as King Henry. They will be joined by newcomers James Williams, Beckie Constable and Ryan Hitchens.

For ticket details, call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.