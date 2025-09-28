AN evening with two of folk’s finest figures is coming to Lichfield.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will be at the Garrick on 23rd October.

The pair will mark three decades of “spellbinding songs, flawless musicianship and unforgettable live performances” as they return to the stage.

A spokesperson said:

“From their early days in 90s folk supergroup Equation, to twice becoming BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Best Duo, Kathryn and Sean have never stopped evolving – blending tradition and innovation into a sound that is uniquely theirs. “This tour sees them release their very first live concert album, Another Day At The Circus.”

For tickets, call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.