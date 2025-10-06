COMEDY fans in Lichfield are set to be able to catch Milton Jones at a show in the city.

The funnyman had previously been forced to cancel a date in the city after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

But he has now been confirmed as a replacement for Maisie Adam who had been due to headline a comedy night at the Lichfield Garrick on 20th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances, Maisie Adam has had to cancel her appearance at this show. “We apologise for the inconvenience and we hope to work with Maisie at the Garrick on a future occasion. “We are, however, absolutely delighted to say we have pulled out all the stops and our evening’s new headliner is a superstar of comedy – none other than the brilliant Milton Jones.”

Milton will be joined on the line-up by Jacob Hawley and Dinesh Nathan.

For ticket details, call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.