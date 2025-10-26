TICKETS have gone on sale for a show starring X-Factor singer Jake Quickenden in Lichfield.

The star of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and winner of Dancing on Ice will bring Wham! The Show to the Garrick on 5th April 2026.

He will perform iconic hits such as Freedom, Club Tropicana, I’m Your Man and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, along with hits from the career of George Michael, including Faith, Careless Whisper and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

A spokesperson said:

“Alongside a cast of West End performers, join Jake for a non-stop romp through the catalogues of one of the nation’s most loved groups and the absolute icon that is George Michael.”

Tickets start at £36 with options including a meet and greet with the star. To book, call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.