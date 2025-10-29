A REPORT has recommended councillors approve a plan for 230 new homes in Fradley.

The proposed development for land east of Fradley Lane will be discussed by members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on 3rd November.

But a report has backed the Bloor Homes scheme for approval despite “significant objections” from Fradley Parish Council.

It said:

“The proposed development would see up to 230 dwellings delivered on a site which is not in the green belt and which is considered to be in a sustainable location. “The council are unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply. As such, the delivery of housing should be afforded very significant positive weight in the planning balance. “The recommended conditions with regard to implementation timescales would secure the start of works within the five-year period. “The applicant has worked positively and proactively with the council and other consultees and stakeholders to demonstrate that the site is technically suitable and that any potential negative impacts could be satisfactorily mitigated either at detailed design stage or by way of appropriately-worded planning condition.”