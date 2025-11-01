A NEW musical comedy will have a UK premiere at the Lichfield Garrick next year.

Disenchanted will be on the city stage from 24th April to 2nd May.

The show is brainchild of Dennis T Giacino and Fiely Matias and aims to debunk the muth of the damsel-in-distress by showing a new side to the likes of Snow White, Cinderella and the Little Mermaid.

Gemma East, chief operating officer at the Garrick said:

“We’re thrilled to announce that the Lichfield Garrick will be home to the professional premiere of this well-loved musical. “Our audiences love a great night out and something a bit different, so Disenchanted is perfect. “With a twist on familiar characters, riotous musical numbers and laugh-out-loud one-liners, we’re incredibly excited to see how our audiences respond to this smash hit from across the pond.””

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.