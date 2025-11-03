TIM Benzie’s one-man show, It’s A Mystery, was an insightful romp through the history and appeal of whodunnits.

From the opening gambit of “I suppose you’re wondering why I’ve gathered you all here this evening”, the acclaimed creator and host of Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote deconstructs the classic murder mystery and detective story formula, highlighting his passion for Agatha Christie’s work along the way.

Expect name-drops from Edgar Allan Poe, Colombo and Monk to Poirot and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise to feature around a Cluedo theme, in a fictional Drawing Room as you work to solve a new murder mystery, punctuating this one-hour and 10-minute show, which sees Tim don a multitude of outfits to illustrate his narrative.

His audience participation element proved particularly revealing as, following his statement that most murders are committed for one of three motives – money, sex, or revenge – when he asked the Garrick’s audience what would drive them, there was a clear majority verdict – that if they were ever to commit a murder, it would most certainly be driven by revenge.

This entertaining homage to murder mysteries is perfect for whodunnit fans who love both the thrill and mechanics of playing detective and dissecting puzzles.