A FESTIVE show celebrating the sounds and dance of Ireland is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

A Fairytale for Christmas will be on the city stage on 7th and 8th November.

From the producers of Seven Drunken Nights, it will feature singers, musicians and dancers performing to renditions of festive favourites and classic numbers from the Emerald Isle.

A spokesperson said:

“After four back-to-back, sell-out tours and successful runs in the USA and Europe, A Fairytale for Christmas has gained thousands of fans across the globe.”

Tickets are £33. To book, call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.