A LIVE screening of the National Theatre’s production of The Fifth Step will take place at the Lichfield Garrick.

Starring Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman, the play follows a member of Alcoholics Anonymous when he becomes sponsor to a new member.

The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a friendship from their shared experiences.

A spokesperson added:

“But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.”

The screening will be filmed live from Soho Place in London’s West End.

Tickets for the Garrick event are £17 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.