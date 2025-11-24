TICKETS have gone on sale for a concert in Lichfield by singing star Russell Watson.

An Evening with The Voice will be at the city theatre on 18th October 2026.

The show will also feature VIP tickets offering a meet and greet opportunity.

A spokesperson said:

“In his most intimate tour to date, Russell takes you on a journey through the highs and lows of an extraordinary life – from chart-topping success to surviving not one, but two life-threatening illnesses. “With warmth, humour, and a voice that soars, he’ll share the personal stories behind the spotlight. “Expect powerful renditions of beloved classics, spine-tingling vocals, and behind-the-scenes tales from a man who’s truly lived it all.”

Tickets start at £37.50. For booking details call 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.