MORE homes could be built before a key Lichfield junction is upgraded if plans are approved.

The A38 Swinfen Interchange has been earmarked for improvements as part of the nearby development currently underway at Cricket Lane.

It will see the creation of an additional lane on the roundabout bridges and new filter lanes off the A38 northbound.

The original proposals said the junction upgrades needed to be made before either the 130th home on the site is occupied or a total of 18,157 square metres of employment units are filled.

But a new planning application said knock-on delays meant the infrastructure proposals should be pushed back.

A planning statement said:

“The applicant had understood that its contractor, Amey, would commence construction in late summer 2025 and would take 89 weeks with completion by early 2027. “This was based on obtaining approval from National Highways. However, discussions have continued and the approval has not yet been granted. “The timescale for delivery is not in the control of the applicant, given that National Highways has to manage works on the A38 corridor, including HS2-related workings which have been extended. “The Swinfen Island works could not take place while the nearby HS2 works are on-going. “A key reason for delay in road booking is the requirement for completing works over a 24-hour period which has had to be coordinated with other bookings on this section of the A38.”

The developer now hopes to begin the junction works in October this year, with plans to complete it by April 2028.

The statement added:

“Persimmon in underway with the construction of the residential area, with forecast completions set to reach 130 homes by July 2026. This pace of delivery is faster than anticipated and is a positive outcome. “The delay in infrastructure works will hinder the construction and occupation of new dwellings, which from July 2026 onwards will be restricted by the current cap of 130 occupations. “The applicant has engaged with the local planning authority and National Highways to explore a pragmatic solution to ensure the continued delivery of the Swinfen Island improvements, while adjusting the pre-occupation trigger.”

The statement added that, following an assessment of the local and strategic road network, the application was seeking to allow for 200 homes to be occupied prior to junction works taking place.

“It is clear that enabling the occupation of up to 200 new homes at Cricket Lane would make a locally significant contribution to realising the Government’s ambitions in terms of housing delivery and sustainable economic growth. “The assessment undertaken demonstrates that there would not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or severe residual cumulative impacts on the road network if up to 200 homes were occupied prior to completion.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.