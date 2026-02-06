LICHFIELD’S MP has met with Royal Mail bosses over concerns about failed and delayed post deliveries.

It comes after a number of residents contacted Dave Robertson to highlight issues with medical appointment and legal letters not arriving on time.

In some cases, people say a number of weeks have passed before any mail has been delivered.

Mr Robertson described the current level of service as “unacceptable”.

Royal Mail bosses told the MP that their own data suggested deliveries were being made at a higher rate than was being reported, saying delays could be due to some letters being held up due to third-party handling services.

But the Lichfield MP said:

“These explanations simply do not reflect the reality my constituents are facing. “I have made it clear to Royal Mail that service standards must improve urgently across our area.”

Mr Robertson is among 60 MPs who have applied for a Backbench Business Committee debate on Royal Mail.