THE Lichfield Players return to the stage next week with their latest production.

The Fulstow Boys will run at the Lichfield Garrick from 11th to 14th February.

Set in a small Lincolnshire village, efforts to ensure a war memorial is put in place sees the tenacious Nicola Pike lead a committee to make a decision that threatens to tear the community apart.

A spokesperson said:

“In 1914, ten Fulstow lads go to war, and not all of them return recognised as heroes. “But in 2005, Graham is suffering from constipation, Maurice’s back is playing up and Moira is furious at not being asked to make the chocolate cake at the forthcoming fete. “Based on true stories, the tale of Fulstow’s monumental decision is both heartbreaking and hilarious.”

Tickets are £18.50 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.