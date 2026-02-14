CHASETOWN Football Club is celebrating after winning an award for the work it carries out for the wider community.

The Scholars were named Cannock Chase Business of the Year in the Royal Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase Awards.

It was presented to the club’s founder Michael Joiner and general manager Peter Bailey.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work, dedication and community spirit that runs throughout our club. “The award recognises the club’s significant growth and the positive impact it continues to have across the local community. The panel acknowledged not only the expansion and development on the pitch, but also the inclusive opportunities provided for people of all ages and backgrounds to access football.”

There was more success as chairman Steve Jones was awarded the President’s Award.