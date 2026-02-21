INFORMATION events in Lichfield are offering people the chance to find out about the impact of HS2 works ahead of an 11-day closure of the A38.

Representatives from National Highways and HS2 Ltd will be at Streethay Co-op from 10am to 4pm on 11th March.

They will then be at Waitrose from 10am to 3pm on 12th March.

It comes as preparations continue for an 11-day closure of the A38 in both directions between 27th March and 11th April.

The Streethay northbound slip road will then remain shut for 12 months as the carriageway is returned to its original route.

A spokesperson for HS2 said:

“These events are an opportunity to find out more about the HS2 project and what it means for the local area.”

The closure of the road has sparked criticism over plans for diversion routes while the A38 is shut.

Drivers will be re-routed along Wood End Lane, the A515, A51 and A5026.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community and public protection at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It is unacceptable or thinkable to use an inadequate road like Wood End Lane for diverting traffic off A38 north and southbound.”