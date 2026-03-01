ORGANISERS of the Lichfield Bower have confirmed entry to the event will be free once again this year.

The annual event will return on 25th May and feature a range of entertainment and stalls in Beacon Park.

Last year saw the Bower’s traditional wristband entry dropped to encourage more people to join in the fun – and now the committee say the same will apply once more.

A spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to announce that we will once again be offering free entry to all the entertainment and market stalls in Beacon Park on Bower Day. “This has been made possible by the hard work and dedication of a small group of volunteers. The Bower relies solely on sponsorship, donations from small grants and local fundraising events. “Thank you to all those who support the Bower and have made this possible for the second year running.”